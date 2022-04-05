Tesla's Elon Musk and Twitter's Parag Agrawal share this educational background

Tesla and Space X Boss Elon Musk disclosed to his 80 million followers that he has a 9.2% stake in Twitter Inc., which makes him the largest shareholder in the micro-blogging site.

Elon Musk then went onto start a Twitter poll asking users if they want the platform to have an edit button. While quoting the tweet, Twitter's new CEO Parag Agrawal said ,"The consequences of this poll will be important. Please vote carefully." This dig by the Twitter CEO is after another Twitter-related poll that Elon Musk had put out last week, which asked users if they believed Twitter rigorously adhered to the principle of free speech. Musk had told users to vote carefully as "the consequences of the poll would be important."

Elon Musk and Pagar Agrawal apart from sharing tweets, also share an alma matter. The South Africa-born American business magnate, Elon Musk, attended Stanford University in California after he was accepted to a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) programme in material sciences. Interestingly, Parag Agrawal, who did his B.tech in Computer Science and Engineering from IIT Bombay, also attended Stanford University to pursue a a PhD in computer science .

Both Musk and Agrawal chose different trajectories as the Tesla head dropped out of Stanford after two days and decided to launch his own Internet startup, whereas the Twitter CEO went onto publish his own thesis on "Incorporating Uncertainty in Data Management and Integration" in 2012 before doing internships in Yahoo and Microsoft.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 04:02 PM IST