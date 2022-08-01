Here's how automation can transform mental-well being in organisations

Representative image |

Automation has become an integral part of HR operations. Other than handling repetitive tasks most efficiently, automation is playing an integral role in the well-being of employees, especially mental well-being. A recent study by Workplace Intelligence and Oracle involving 12,000 managers, employees, C-Level Executives, and HR leaders from 11 different countries showed that workplace anxiety, stress, and burnout have occurred during the pandemic and people seek the help of robots instead of humans.

The significance of employee mental well-being has been rising over the years but the pandemic revealed the urgent need to do something about the same. To cater to the mental health aspects of employees, corporations need to re-shift their priorities and create support systems to address the issues. That’s where AI-based tools or automation are making the difference. From boosting employee morale to increasing engagement and happiness, tech applications are playing a crucial role to improve the mental well-being and health of employees.

How Automation is Redefining Employee Mental Well-Being?

While there’s a belief that automation is here to kill jobs, some companies are showing the way how automation can be used as a supporting tool that adds to employment. Many companies around the world are using AI and analytics and sensors for predictive maintenance. This helps them to avoid the risk of accidents and injuries. In some cases, companies are using AI-based algorithms to predict whether teams are feeling irritated, stressed, happy or disappointed through emojis exchanged between employees. These advancements make it quite clear that every organisation must embrace technology as a part of their employee wellness initiatives.

Emotion Recognition

The advancement of technology is enabling organisations to enhance employee wellness and health through AI-enabled wearables that come with natural language processing capabilities, deep learning models, and image and voice recognition that can monitor employee emotions and behaviour.

AI-based algorithms help identify, analyse, and process the pitch, tone, eye contact, facial expression, and body language. When it comes to offering the right solutions to employees, AI also influences other types of verbal and non-communication to help with the right emotion at the appropriate time with the right people. Taking cues from movements, speech patterns, and mood, automated tools alert employees on when they are adopting unhealthy work patterns or when they need to take a break.

Better Workplace Relationships

When employees don’t feel engaged, visible, and connected, they are more likely to leave a company. The present-day workforce seeks a deeper professional bond and a sense of purpose within the organisation. These things are possible in a psychologically safe workplace that fosters clear communications and encourages innovation. Virtual communication tools allow employees to interact or communicate in different ways not only within the office but also from one location to another. This not only boosts productivity but increases the efficiency of communication between workers. Incorporating the latest technologies within the organisation also promotes healthy competition among employees and helps to bring out creativity and innovation. As a result, employees feel motivated, valued, cared for, and happy.

Accurate Performance Management and No Biasedness: HR Automation software is also helping the HRs and managers in accurate workflow management and performance evaluation. This way employees do not have the chance of being evaluated without any chances of human error and personal biases of their managers. Employees can be happy and content without the fear of wrong evaluation and would perform better without any pressure.

Office Design

Research and studies have shown that office design or layout can significantly reduce stress and increase productivity within an organisation. Today, offices are leveraging AI to provide opportunities for personalisation and create spaces that encourage innovation, creativity, and endless possibilities. Through automated AI-based sensor technologies, organisations are now able to predict whether an employee requires an environmental or physical boost. AI is even influencing the environmental conditions within an office like natural lighting vs artificial light, natural air, vegetation, etc. all of which can impact an employee's mental health.

Concluding Thoughts

New technological innovations are happening at a breakneck speed changing the way the mental well-being of employees is monitored and addressed. From complex monitoring of daily interactions to providing simple tips on how to maintain good mental health, automation is emerging as a much-needed tool for organisations to cater to the mental well-being of the current generation of employees.

(The author of the article is Mr. Vicky Jain, Co-Founder & CEO, uKnowva)