Here's all you need to know about key English language exams for studying abroad

English proficiency test scores remain a mandate for most students who apply to universities in English-speaking countries. All non-native English speakers are required to take these exams to complete their applications.

The International English Language Testing System(IELTS) and Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL) remain the leading assessments that test a candidate's reading, writing, listening, and speaking abilities. TOEFL and IELTS both assess English language proficiency, but their structures and styles of questioning are very different.

Any student considering studying abroad has faced the dilemma of deciding which exam to take. While many colleges offer both options, others specify whether a candidate must be IELTS or TOEFL qualified.

Here's an overview of these English proficiency tests:

Format:

The primary distinction between these tests lies in the format of the questions, as TOEFL consists of only MCQs and IELTS asks questions in a variety of formats such as fill in the blanks, short answers, and so on. Along with this, one notable difference is the duration of both exams. IELTS must be completed in 2 hours and 45 minutes, whereas TOEFL must be completed in 4 hours.

Acceptance:

IELTS is more widely accepted when applying to universities in the United Kingdom or Australia. TOEFL is widely accepted by universities in the United States. If your university accepts both, you must determine the type of English language student you are and the kind of questions and tests you prefer. Try taking practise tests for both the IELTS and the TOEFL to see which one best suits you and your abilities.

Scoring:

The TOEFL is scored out of 120 points, and the score is valid for two years. Candidates are typically scored between the 0-120 range, with 0 representing the lowest number and 120 representing the highest number. The TOEFL results can be obtained within 10 days of the exam date.

The IELTS is graded on a band of 1-9, with your overall score being the average of your scores in each of the four exams. If your total average is 6.25, your final score will be rounded up to 6.5. The results of the computer-based IELTS exam are available within a week of the test date, whereas the results of the paper-based IELTS exam can take over 10 days.

Fees

While IELTS can cost candidates anywhere between Rs. 14,000-15,000, TOEFL costs more than Rs. 14,500 for a single attempt.

IELTS and TOEFL are conducted all year around. The IELTS test is conducted multiple times throughout the year. Students looking to appear for the IELTS test are advised to choose an exam date 3-4 months before the deadline of their application, to avoid any last-minute error.

The IELTS test is available across various major cities in India. In the case of TOEFL, experts recommend that if your application deadline is November, you should take the exam by October. If you need to repeat the TOEFL, you can do so in the second half of October.