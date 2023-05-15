HBSE Haryana Board to declare class 10th, 12th Results 2023 today

HBSE class 10th results 2023 |

Bhiwani: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to release the results for HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 today, May 15.

Soon after the press conference for the result announcement at 3 PM, students can check their results on the official website at bseh.org.in, using their registration credentials.

Once the class 10 and 12 results are out, students will be able to access their results on the official website of HBSE as well as a few other websites as mentioned below :

Steps to download HBSE class 10, 12 Results 2023 via digilocker:

Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in

Click on the sign up button and enter your Aadhaar/mobile number, date of birth, mobile number and six-digit security pin

Select the HBSE 10th Result 2023/HBSE 12th Result 2023 link

Your marksheet will be shown on the screen.

