 HBSE Haryana Board to declare class 10th, 12th Results 2023 today
Soon after the press conference for the result announcement at 3 PM, students can check their results on the official website at bseh.org.in, using their registration credentials.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 12:42 PM IST
article-image
HBSE class 10th results 2023 |

Bhiwani: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to release the results for HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 today, May 15.

article-image

Once the class 10 and 12 results are out, students will be able to access their results on the official website of HBSE as well as a few other websites as mentioned below :

Steps to download HBSE class 10, 12 Results 2023 via digilocker:

  • Visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in

  • Click on the sign up button and enter your Aadhaar/mobile number, date of birth, mobile number and six-digit security pin

  • Select the HBSE 10th Result 2023/HBSE 12th Result 2023 link

  • Your marksheet will be shown on the screen.

article-image

