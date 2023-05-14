ICSE 10th, 12th Result 2023 OUT: How to download, direct link here

Candidates individual results will be available through official websites of CISCE – cisce.org and results.cisce.org. | Representative image

ICSE Result 2023: The ICSE class 10 and class 12 result 2023 has been released by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on 14, May 2023 at 3:00 pm. As per the official notice, students can check ICSE and ISC results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org using unique ID and index number.

ICSE, ISC result 2023 direct link

The ICSE examinations were held from February 27 to March 29 while ISC 2023 exams took place from February 13 till March 31. The exams were held for three hours duration of which additional 15 minutes were allotted to students for reading the question paper.

Last year, a total of 18 students earned the first rank and CISCE reported an overall pass percentage of 99.38 per cent in ISC exams 2022. Girls had outshined boys, with a pass percentage of 99.52 per cent, while boys secured 99.26 per cent.

Official websites:

How to check?

Step 1: Go to any of the official websites cisce.org or results.cisce.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "ISC results 2023" link

Step 3: Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to feed in the required details

Step 4: Post submitting the details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the same, download it, and take its printout for future reference.

