CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Top 10 regions across India with highest pass percentage

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 12, 2023

Trivandrum has the highest pass percentage at 99.91%

Bengaluru has the second-highest passing percentage at 98.64%

Chennai has the third-highest pass percentage at 97.40%

Delhi West is in the fourth position with 93.24%

Chandigarh stood at fifth position with 91.84%

Delhi East has the sixth-highest pass percentage at 91.50%

Ajmer has the seventh-highest pass percentage at 89.27%

Pune has the eighth-highest pass percentage at 87.28%

Panchkula region comes in the ninth position with 86.93%

Patna has a pass percentage of 85.47% and comes in at the 10th position

