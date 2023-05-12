CBSE Class 12 Result 2023: Top 10 regions across India with highest pass percentage

By: FPJ Education Desk | May 12, 2023
Trivandrum has the highest pass percentage at 99.91%
Unsplash
Bengaluru has the second-highest passing percentage at 98.64%
iStock
Chennai has the third-highest pass percentage at 97.40%
Shutterstock
Delhi West is in the fourth position with 93.24%
iStock
Chandigarh stood at fifth position with 91.84%
Unsplash
Delhi East has the sixth-highest pass percentage at 91.50%
iStock
Ajmer has the seventh-highest pass percentage at 89.27%
iStock
Pune has the eighth-highest pass percentage at 87.28%
Unsplash
Panchkula region comes in the ninth position with 86.93%
Dreamstime.com
Patna has a pass percentage of 85.47% and comes in at the 10th position
iStock
Thanks For Reading!