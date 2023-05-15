 HBSE Haryana Board 12th results 2023 : Girls secure top 3 ranks
HBSE Haryana Board 12th results 2023 : Girls secure top 3 ranks

HBSE Haryana Board 12th results 2023 : Girls secure top 3 ranks

Candidates can check HBSE result 2023 on the official website at bseh.org. Students have to enter their roll number as the login credentials to access their results.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 07:12 PM IST
article-image
HBSE Haryana Board 12th results 2023 | Representational Pic

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) today, May 15th released the results of BSEH class 12th students.

Candidates can check HBSE result 2023 on the official website at bseh.org

Students have to enter their roll number as the login credentials to access their results.

In 2023 81.65 percent students qualified the examination with top 3 places secured by girls. 

  • Nancy from Siwani Mandi, Bhiwani, got the first position with 498 points.

  • At second position is Jasmeet Kaur of Karnal with 497 marks.

  • Kanuj of Jehangir Puri, Mansi Saini of Rohtak, and Priya of Hisar tied for third position with 496 points.

article-image

The Board Chairman VP Yadav and Secretary Krishna Kumar announced the result at the press conference. He also said the class 10th result will be declared tomorrow.

  • To pass the HBSE Board exams 2023, students must obtain a minimum of 33 percent marks in each subject for both classes.

  • The result of class 12th Haryana students in 2023 have observed a dip from last year.

  • In 2022, the total pass percentage was 87.08 percent.

  • In 2023, the pass percentage as mentioned above is 81.65 per cent.

  • In 2021, due to Covid- 19 pandemic, the pass percentage was 100 per cent while in 2020 it was 80.34 percent.

  • In 2019, the HBSE pass percentage was 74.48 per cent and in 2018, it was 63.84 per cent.

