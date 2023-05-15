Haryana Board class 10th, 12th Result 2023: What is the minimum passing marks?

Haryana Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 | Representational Pic

Bhiwani: The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is all set to release the results for HBSE Class 10 and Class 12 today, May 15.

Students can check the results for the Haryana Board class 10, 12 on the official website at bseh.org or bsehexam.org or also via digilocker.

HBSE CLASS 10 AND 12 RESULTS 2023: What is the passing Marks for students to score

The passing criteria for the HBSE Class 12th exams 2023 require students to obtain a minimum of 33 per cent marks in each subject, including theory and practical exams.

Similarly, to clear the HBSE 10th exams, obtaining 33 per cent marks in each subject is mandatory.

HBSE CLASS 10 AND 12 RESULTS 2023: COMPARTMENT EXAMS

If students fail to achieve the minimum passing marks in the HBSE exams, they can appear for the HBSE compartment exam to improve their results.

Those who have failed in one or two subjects will be eligible to take the compartment exam, while those who have failed in more than two subjects will not be allowed to appear for it.

Read Also HBSE Haryana Board to declare class 10th, 12th Results 2023 today

The HBSE 10th exams for 2023 commenced on February 27 and ended on March 25.

The HBSE 12th exams began on February 27 and ended on March 28.

Steps to check CLASS 10 AND 12 RESULTS 2023:

Go to the official website at bseh.org.

Look for the link on Class 10th or 12th results on the homepage.

Click on the respective result link.

Enter your roll number and date of birth in the specified fields.

The BSEH 10th or 12th Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.