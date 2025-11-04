 HBSE Announces September 2025 Results For Classes 10 And 12; Get Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHBSE Announces September 2025 Results For Classes 10 And 12; Get Direct Link Here

HBSE Announces September 2025 Results For Classes 10 And 12; Get Direct Link Here

HBSE September Result 2025: The Haryana Board (HBSE) has released the September 2025 results for Classes 10 and 12. The special session covered credit transfer, improvement, and mercy chance categories, offering students extra opportunities to enhance marks and clear backlogs. Provisional scorecards are available online, while original mark sheets will be issued later through schools.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 12:41 PM IST
article-image
HBSE September Result 2025 | Official Website

HBSE September Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana, has issued the HBSE September 2025 class 10th and 12th exam results. Students who took the exams can check and download their results at bseh.org.in.

Candidates will have to enter their roll number or name, and their father's name on the portal to access the HBSE September Result 2025 for class 10th and 12th.

The special September session included the following categories:

Policy on Credit Transfer

FPJ Shorts
GATE 2026: Correction Window Last Date Extended Till November 10; Details Here
GATE 2026: Correction Window Last Date Extended Till November 10; Details Here
SpiceJet Announces Appointment Of Former IndiGo Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar As Executive Director From November 3
SpiceJet Announces Appointment Of Former IndiGo Chief Strategy & Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar As Executive Director From November 3
J&K: 28 People, Mostly Students, Injured As Minibus Overturns In Rajouri; Videos Surface
J&K: 28 People, Mostly Students, Injured As Minibus Overturns In Rajouri; Videos Surface
'Entire Country Was waiting..': Harmanpreet Kaur Relieved After Women's World Cup Win
'Entire Country Was waiting..': Harmanpreet Kaur Relieved After Women's World Cup Win

One Credit Transfer Policy (OCTP)

Re-appear

Partial improvement

Full recovery

Additional topics

Mercy chance

The initiative provided students with additional opportunities to improve marks, clear backlogs, or enhance academic performance without waiting for the next academic year.

Candidates must note that original mark sheets for successful candidates will be issued later through the respective schools or study centres. The board said that open-book exam flexibilities were extended to ensure continuity of academic activities and improvement in results, keeping in view the concerns of candidates in line with the inclusive education policy of Haryana.

Students are advised to visit the HBSE portal to check and download their provisional scorecards while awaiting official mark sheet distribution.

Read Also
UGC Announces Provisional Merit List For NSP PG Scholarship 2025; 10,000 Students Shortlisted For...
article-image

HBSE September Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link HBSE September Result 2025 for Class 10, 12 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the HBSE September Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the HBSE September Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference

HBSE September Result 2025 Direct Link

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GATE 2026: Correction Window Last Date Extended Till November 10; Details Here

GATE 2026: Correction Window Last Date Extended Till November 10; Details Here

J&K: 28 People, Mostly Students, Injured As Minibus Overturns In Rajouri; Videos Surface

J&K: 28 People, Mostly Students, Injured As Minibus Overturns In Rajouri; Videos Surface

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 For DV/DME Released By CRPF At rect.crpf.gov.in; Check Steps To Download

SSC GD Admit Card 2025 For DV/DME Released By CRPF At rect.crpf.gov.in; Check Steps To Download

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 750 Posts Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria &...

PNB LBO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 750 Posts Starts; Check Eligibility Criteria &...

HBSE Announces September 2025 Results For Classes 10 And 12; Get Direct Link Here

HBSE Announces September 2025 Results For Classes 10 And 12; Get Direct Link Here