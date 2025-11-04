HBSE Announces September 2025 Results For Classes 10 And 12; Get Direct Link Here

HBSE September Result 2025 | Official Website

HBSE September Result 2025: The Board of School Education, Haryana, has issued the HBSE September 2025 class 10th and 12th exam results. Students who took the exams can check and download their results at bseh.org.in.

Candidates will have to enter their roll number or name, and their father's name on the portal to access the HBSE September Result 2025 for class 10th and 12th.

The special September session included the following categories:

Policy on Credit Transfer

One Credit Transfer Policy (OCTP)

Re-appear

Partial improvement

Full recovery

Additional topics

Mercy chance

The initiative provided students with additional opportunities to improve marks, clear backlogs, or enhance academic performance without waiting for the next academic year.

Candidates must note that original mark sheets for successful candidates will be issued later through the respective schools or study centres. The board said that open-book exam flexibilities were extended to ensure continuity of academic activities and improvement in results, keeping in view the concerns of candidates in line with the inclusive education policy of Haryana.

Students are advised to visit the HBSE portal to check and download their provisional scorecards while awaiting official mark sheet distribution.

HBSE September Result 2025: Here's How To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the link HBSE September Result 2025 for Class 10, 12 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen, and candidates will have to enter their login details on the portal

Step 4: Click on the submit button, and the HBSE September Result 2025 will appear on the screen

Note: Download the HBSE September Result 2025 and take a print out for future reference

