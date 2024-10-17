Haryana Staff Selection Commission To Announce Group C & D Results Today; Step-by-Step Guide To Access The Results Here

HSSC

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is expected to declare the results for Group C and Group D recruitment tests today on October 17. Candidates who have participated in the examination can access their results from HSSC’s official website hssc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted to fill over 24,800 available positions in various state government departments. Held in different centers within the state of Haryana, the exam likely featured multiple-choice questions encompassing general knowledge, aptitude, and subject-specific topics.

Steps To Check:

To view the HSSC Group C and D Result 2024, aspirants will have to provide their Registration Number as well as their Date of Birth. Follow these steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, find and click on the “Results” section.

Step 3: A new page will be opened. Click on the link entitled “Result of Group C and D – Qualified Candidates List”.

Step 4: A new page asking for your Registration Number and Date of Birth will come up.

Step 5: Type the captcha code and press the “Download/Print: Score Card” button to access your scorecard.

Step 6: Keep the Haryana HSSC Group C and D Result 2024 on hand as you may need to refer to it in the future.

The Haryana HSSC Group C and D Results 2024 will include the following details: name of the exam conducting body, post name, advertisement number, registration number, candidate's category, sub-category (if applicable), Haryana CET marks, and qualifying status. These details will be available on the official HSSC website once the results are declared.