 Haryana Staff Selection Commission To Announce Group C & D Results Today; Step-by-Step Guide To Access The Results Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationHaryana Staff Selection Commission To Announce Group C & D Results Today; Step-by-Step Guide To Access The Results Here

Haryana Staff Selection Commission To Announce Group C & D Results Today; Step-by-Step Guide To Access The Results Here

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will announce the Group C and D recruitment exam results today, October 17. Candidates can check their results at hssc.gov.in. To access results, candidates must enter their Registration Number and Date of Birth on the website.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image
HSSC

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is expected to declare the results for Group C and Group D recruitment tests today on October 17. Candidates who have participated in the examination can access their results from HSSC’s official website hssc.gov.in.

The examination was conducted to fill over 24,800 available positions in various state government departments. Held in different centers within the state of Haryana, the exam likely featured multiple-choice questions encompassing general knowledge, aptitude, and subject-specific topics.

Steps To Check:

To view the HSSC Group C and D Result 2024, aspirants will have to provide their Registration Number as well as their Date of Birth. Follow these steps below:

FPJ Shorts
'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7
'Gauahar Khan Was Arrogant, Kushal Tandon Obeyed': Bebika Dhurve ON Father Janardhan Predicting Couple's BREAKUP In Bigg Boss 7
Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur
Hunter's Moon 2024: Everything You Need To Know About Significance, When And Where Will It Occur
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply
IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply
Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details
Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details

Step 1: Visit the official website hssc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, find and click on the “Results” section.

Step 3: A new page will be opened. Click on the link entitled “Result of Group C and D – Qualified Candidates List”.

Step 4: A new page asking for your Registration Number and Date of Birth will come up.

Step 5: Type the captcha code and press the “Download/Print: Score Card” button to access your scorecard.

Step 6: Keep the Haryana HSSC Group C and D Result 2024 on hand as you may need to refer to it in the future.

Read Also
SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Final Answer Key OUT; Check Details Here
article-image

The Haryana HSSC Group C and D Results 2024 will include the following details: name of the exam conducting body, post name, advertisement number, registration number, candidate's category, sub-category (if applicable), Haryana CET marks, and qualifying status. These details will be available on the official HSSC website once the results are declared.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply

IIT JAM 2025 Registration Closes Tomorrow, October 18: Last Chance for MSc Aspirants to Apply

Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details

Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details

Punjab & Sind Bank Announces Recruitment for 100 Apprentices; Key Eligibility Criteria & Selection...

Punjab & Sind Bank Announces Recruitment for 100 Apprentices; Key Eligibility Criteria & Selection...

NMC Releases Additional Clarifications on CBME Guidelines; Excludes ‘Heterosexual’ Term To...

NMC Releases Additional Clarifications on CBME Guidelines; Excludes ‘Heterosexual’ Term To...

Rajasthan RPSC Agriculture Recruitment 2024: Apply For 241 Positions From October 21

Rajasthan RPSC Agriculture Recruitment 2024: Apply For 241 Positions From October 21