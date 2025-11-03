 CEED & UCEED 2026: Registration Process Date Extended Till November 5; Here's How To Apply
The online registration deadlines for the UCEED and CEED 2026 has been extended till November 5. Candidates can apply on the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 11:45 AM IST
article-image
CEED and UCEED registration 2026 |

CEED and UCEED registration 2026: The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has extended the online registration deadlines for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED) and the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) in 2026. Now, candidates can fill out the forms till Wednesday, November 5, 2025. Candidates can apply on the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026. The deadline for online registration with a late charge will be 5 p.m. on Monday, November 10, 2025.

CEED and UCEED registration 2026: How to apply?

To apply for the CEED and UCEED exams 2026, applicants can follow the steps given here:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UCEED at uceed.iitb.ac.in/2026.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Registration Portal” link.

Step 3: After this, create a new account using a valid email ID and password.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to verify their email address through the confirmation link sent.

Step 5: Now, log in with the credentials to start the application process.

Step 6: Fill out the details such as personal, academic, and contact information, upload the required documents, and choose three preferred exam cities in order of priority.

Step 7: Make the payment as per the category, and then review all entered information before final submission.

Step 8: Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Step 9: Take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

What is UCEED?

UCEED is for admission to the 4-year Bachelor of Design (B.Des.) program in 2026 at IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Roorkee, IIT Indore, Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) Jabalpur, and other result-sharing institutes.

What is CEED?

IIT Bombay conducts the Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) for admission to Master of Design (MDes) programs at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Jodhpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIITDM Jabalpur, IIITDM Kancheepuram, and PhD programs at various IITs.

