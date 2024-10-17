SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2024: Final Answer Key OUT; Check Details Here

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam 2024 | SSC Website

The final answer key for Tier I of the SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2024 test has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) and can be found on the official website, ssc.gov.in. By going to the official website, candidates who sat the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination 2024 (Tier-I) can now view the final answer key.

3,712 posts in government ministries, including Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO), are up for grabs as a result of the recruiting campaign.

How to check?

-Go to ssc.gov.in, the official website.

-Click the login link on the homepage and fill out all the information.

-The final answer key for you will be shown.

-Examine and store the answer key.

-Print this page off for your records.



On September 6, 2024, the Staff Selection Commission released the results of the Tier-I Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination. From October 16 to November 6, 2024, the scores of qualified and non-qualified candidates will be available on the official website.

On November 18, the applicants who passed the Tier I exam will show up for the Tier II exam. 41,465 candidates will show up for the SSC CHSL Tier II exam and typing test based on the Tier I results.