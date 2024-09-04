Haryana PSC Recruitment 2024: 3069 Teacher Vacancies; Admit Cards Now Available At hpsc.gov.in

HPSC Recruitment 2024 | Official Website

HPSC Recruitment 2024: The admit cards for the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recruitment exam have been released. The candidates who are eligible to appear for the examination can view and obtain their respective admit cards from the commission's official website at hpsc.gov.in.

"In continuation of announcement dated 29.08.2024, it is information for the candidates who have applied for the posts of Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs) in the subjects of Fine Arts, Music and Physical Education against Advt. No. 23/2024, 29/2024 and 30/2024 respectively, that the Admit Cards for the Skill Test will be available for downloading on Commission's website i.e. http://hpsc.gov.in w.e.f. 03.09.2024 onwards," the official notification read.

In order to access the admit card, individuals will have to enter their credentials. This recruitment campaign is being conducted to fill up postgraduate teacher (PGT) vacancies. A total of 3069 posts are vacant at HPSC.

On September 6, the Commission will hold skill assessments for the PGT Fine Arts and PGT Music positions. On September 7, there will be a skill test for PGT Physical Education positions.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website, hpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click the provided link and provide the necessary information.

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Download and save for later use.

A candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and instructions for the day of the test are all mentioned on their admit card.

"Candidates are directed to download the admit card and take print of the same on A-4 size paper so that their photos & other particulars can easily be seen / verified. Candidates having small size Admit Cards with unclear photos/signatures will not be allowed to enter the Examination centre," the notification added.

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.