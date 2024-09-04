TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Exam Admit Card OUT; Check Full Details Here | Representative Image

The TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 for the preliminary test has been announced by the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. Candidates can download their admit card from the TNPSC website, tnpsc.gov.in, if they plan to appear in the Combined Civil Services Prelims Examination. By entering their registration number and birthdate into the One Time Registration (OTR) dashboard on the internet, candidates can download their hall passes.

The official notice reads, “The Memorandum of Admission (Hall Ticket) for the admitted candidates for the said examination has been hosted in the Commission’s website www.tnpsc.gov.in and www.tnpscexams.in and the same shall be downloaded through One Time Registration (OTR) dashboard of the candidate, by entering his/her Application Number and Date of Birth.”

The initial assessment is scheduled for September 14, 2024, with a single shift running from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm.

Exam Pattern

There are 200 questions in the preliminary exam. Ninety is the minimum qualifying mark, and 300 is the maximum. The exam lasts for three hours. General Studies, aptitude, mental capacity, and language (general Tamil or general English) will all be tested.

How to check?

-Go to tnpsc.gov.in to access the TNPSC's official website.

-From the homepage, select the TNPSC Group 2 Hall Ticket 2024 link.

-After entering your login information, click "Submit."

-It will show your admit card on the screen.

-Examine the admit card and save the document.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.