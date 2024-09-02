Tamil Nadu TNPSC 2024: Group 1 Prelims Result Announced; Check Here

Tamil Nadu TNPSC 2024: Group 1 Result Announced; Check Here | Official Website

The results for the Combined Civil Services Examination–1 (Group-1 Services) Prelims Exam have been made available on the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission's (TNPSC) official website, tnpsc.gov.in. July 13, 2024, was the date of the preliminary exam.



For 90 positions, including Assistant Director of Rural Development, Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Deputy Collector, and Deputy Superintendent of Police, the Group 1 test notification has been made available. The preliminary exam is held first, and the main exam is held for those who pass.

Candidates are qualified to take the main exam if their roll number appears on the list. The Main Written Exam will take place at the Chennai centre on December 10–13.

Candidates who have been provisionally admitted to the Main Written Examination must upload scanned copies of the supporting documentation for their claims in their online application between September 6 and September 15, using all available resources, including e-seva centres, and pay the examination fee of Rs. 200 (unless an exemption of fee is claimed).

How to download?



-Visit the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission's (TNPSC) official website at https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

-Select "02/09/2024 (MWE)" as the result link under "COMBINED CIVIL SERVICES EXAMINATION-I IN GROUP-I SERVICES."

-Get the PDF

-Verify the chosen candidates' roll numbers

-Save it to your computer for later use.

It is recommended that selected candidates upload a scanned copy of every important document without fail. The inability to upload any of the necessary papers will prevent you from moving on to the next round of selection.

The Group 1 first stage examination was held on July 13 of last year. There were 1.59 lakh applicants for the 90 available positions.