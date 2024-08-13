TNPSC Vacancy 2024: 861 Job Positions Now Available! Apply Now

Representative Image | Pixabay

The announcement for the Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma / ITI Level) has been made available on the official website of the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). The recruitment drive is intended to fill 861 posts in total, including those of Assistant Tester, MVI, Special Overseer, Junior Draughting Officer, Surveyor, Technical Assistant, Executive, Technician, and others.

On or before September 11, 2024, candidates who meet the educational requirements may apply online for direct recruitment to the positions in the Combined Technical Services Examination (Diploma/ITI Level). On August 13, 2024, the online application procedure started.

On September 11, 2024, a written exam will be used as the foundation for selection. Tests will be given in the following subjects: General Studies, Tamil Eligibility, and Aptitude and Mental Ability.

Important Dates

Last date of application: September 11, 2024

Application correction window period: September 15 to 17, 2024

Exam Schedule: September 11, 2024

Eligibility Criteria



All posts require candidates to be at least eighteen years old, with the exception of Motor Vehicle Inspector, Grade-II (Post Code 2119). Candidates for Grade-II (Post Code 2119) Motor Vehicle Inspector positions must be at least 21 years old.

How to apply?



-Visit www.tnpscexams.in, the official website.

-Go to the homepage and select the TNPSC CTS recruitment 2024 link.

-Next, kindly visit the homepage and select the "Apply Online" link.

-Complete the application procedure by registering now.

-Send in the necessary paperwork.

-For future use, kindly preserve the printout of the same.