Indian Bank Now Hiring For 300 Local Bank Officers; Check Full Details Here | Indian Bank

On the official website, applications for the scale-1 local bank officer (LBO) posts are being accepted by the exam recruitment authority, Indian Bank, starting today, August 13, 2024. Interested and qualified candidates must apply online by September 2, 2024, at indiabank.in, at the latest. Up to 300 positions for local bank officers inside the company would be filled by this hiring campaign.

Application Fees



For candidates who are SC, ST, or PWD, the application cost is Rs. 175; for other candidates, it is Rs. 1000.

Exam Pattern



A written exam and an interview are part of the selection process. There are openings in the general, SC, ST, OBC, and EWS categories. The selection procedure consists of a 200-point written exam, a 100-point interview, document verification, and a medical examination.

How to apply?



-Go to the Indian Bank recruitment 2024 official website.

-On the homepage, select the highlighted link tab.

-Select "New Login."

-Complete the application and upload all supporting documentation.

-Press the "Submit" button.

-Cover the application cost.

-Take a printout of it after downloading it for future use.

Eligibility Criteria



Applicants may apply if they will be between the ages of 20 and 30 on July 1, 2024. Age restrictions apply in accordance with official policies. Candidates must be skilled (reading, writing, and speaking) in the state's desired local language (see table above). Shortlisted candidates will be required to take a local language competency exam prior to interviews. Candidates who fail to pass this examination will not be offered appointment