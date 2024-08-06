SBI Now Hiring For Various Positions; Check Eligibility Criteria, Last Date To Apply & More

Applications are being accepted by State Bank of India for positions including manager, officer, clerk, economist, and banking adviser. On July 24, the registration period opened for the State Bank of India's hiring of athletes in the Officer/Clerical cadre for eight different sports. August 14, 2024 is when the application period for the same will close.
Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at sbi.co.in, the SBI's official website.
Application Fees
For General/EWS/OBC applicants, the application fee and notification charges are ₹750/-for all the aforementioned jobs. Candidates that identify as SC, ST, or PwBD are not required to pay the fees. You can pay with a debit card, credit card, internet banking, etc. by answering the screen's questions.
Available Positions:
VP Wealth: 643 posts
Relationship Manager: 273 posts
Clerical (Sportsperson): 51 posts
Investment Officer: 39 posts
Relationship Manager - Team Lead: 32 posts
Investment Specialist: 30 posts
Officers (Sportsperson): 17 posts
Regional Head: 6 posts
Central Research Team (Product Lead): 2 posts
Central Research Team (Support): 2 posts
Project Development Manager (Business): 2 posts
Economist: 2 posts
Defence Banking Advisor – Army: 1 post
Project Development Manager (Technology): 1 post
Eligibility Criteria
Officers (Sportspeople): Must have competed for the nation in an international competition during the previous three years.
Clerical (Sportsperson): If he was a part of the Combined Universities Team with distinction, he should have represented the State in a National event, the District in a State level event, or the University in an Inter University event.
Eligibility criteria for other job profiles can be checked on the official website.
The registration period for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer (Economist & Defence Banking Advisor) opened on July 17 and for the posts of Specialist Cadre Officer (VP Wealth, Manager, and Other) opened on July 19, 2024. The application deadlines are August 6, 2024, for positions as an Economist and Defence Banking Advisor, and August 8, 2024, for VP Wealth, Manager, and Other roles.