Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2024: 1296 Vacancies; Provisional Answer Key Released For Group-C Commerce Posts

Haryana HSSC Recruitment 2024: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission's (HSSC) recruitment campaign for 1296 Group - C Commerce posts is underway. The Commission held the written exam for the recruitment of the aforementioned groups on September 10, 2024 (evening session).

The commission has now released the provisional answer key for the aid exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access and download the solution key at hssc.gov.in.

The candidates have also been given a chance to raise objections towards the provisional answer key. After these challenges have been reviewed (if any), the commission will release the final answer key, followed by the results.

"The Commission has uploaded the provisional answer keys of the above said written examinations today i.e. 10.09.2024, on the website of the Haryana Staff Selection Commission i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. If any candidate has any objection(s) regarding any answer, he/she may submit his/her objection(s). Candidate may submit his/her objection(s) online only for the following mentioned groups," read the official notification.

Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Login into the website

Step 3: Look for the answer key link

Step 4: The answer key PDF will now open on your screen

Step 5: Check answers to all the questions

Step 6: Save a copy of the answer key for future use

The candidate has until today, September 11, 2024, at 11:59 p.m., to file any objections. The Commission will then not consider any objections. There will not be another chance to voice concerns, according to the official notification.

It is recommended that candidates clearly state any objection(s), along with the Group Number/Test Code, Exam Date, Session, Set, Type of objection, Question No., and Source of Answer with supporting documentation; failure to do so will result in the objection being ignored. The objection(s) received within the allotted time frame will be taken into consideration by the Commission, whose decision in this regard will be final and the paper will be evaluated appropriately, as further stated in the notification.