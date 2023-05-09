Haryana evacuates first batch of 5 students from violence-hit Manipur, second batch to arrive soon

Manipur violence | PTI (representational pic)

Chandigarh: The first batch of five students hailing from Haryana were flown out of the violence-hit Manipur and they had reached Delhi with the state government’s help, an official release said on Tuesday.

The release said that the state government has made every arrangements to bring them back. There were 16 students from Haryana studying in Manipur.

The state government was constantly in touch with the students, parents and Manipur government. Haryana government has made all the required arrangements, the release said.

The first batch of students who returned from the Manipur are Kamal Kant from Mahendragarh, Ritu from Jind, Shivani from Palwal, Neha from Sirsa and Sagar Kundu from Rohtak.

The students in an interaction with the media at the Delhi airport praised the state government for the arrangements made including air tickets to bring them back safely.

The students said that after violence erupted in Manipur, they had appealed to the Haryana government to evacuate them safely, to which the state acted proactively and were in constant touch with them.

There was no direct flight from Manipur to Delhi and tickets were also not available. The state government then brought back students from Imphal to Agartala and then to Delhi from Kolkata. It took about 9 hours of flight time to rescue the stranded students.

The officials of the Haryana government were constantly contacting with their parents and were informing them about their safety throughout the students' journey.

"It may be recalled that while chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured all possible cooperation to the students and their families, Chief Secretary, Sanjeev Kaushal is in constant contact with the Manipur administration", added press release.

According to official information, a second batch of students is also scheduled to depart from the violence hit area on Tuesday.

