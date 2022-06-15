Haryana Class 12 results out! Arts student from Rohtak tops

FP photo

The Haryana Board of School Education (BSEH) released the HBSE Class 12 result 2022, with an 87.08 percent pass rate. Girls grabbed the top three spots in the HBSE merit list: Kajal (KCM Public Senior Secondary School) received 498 points, Muskan (SD Girls College) and Shakshi (Bana Shravannath Senior Secondary School) tied for second place with 496 points, and Shruti and Poonam received 495 points.

On the official website, bseh.org.in, the Haryana Board 12th result 2022 link has been activated. This year's HBSE 12th test 2022 was attended by 2.5 lakh students and was held from March 30 to April 27, 2022.

To check your BSEH 12th result 2022:

Go to bseh.org.in result 2022 on the official website. Click the " Haryana board Class 12th result 2022 " link on the webpage. On your screen, the HBSE board 12th result 2022 window will display. Enter the essential information from the admit card, such as the roll number or name. Fill in the captcha that has been provided. Select 'Find result' from the drop-down menu. The Haryana board's HBSE Class 12th result 2022 will display on your screen.

