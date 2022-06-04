From IIT Madras to IIT Bombay, see the top 10 IITs according to NIRF Ranking

IIT Madras Chennai's IIT Madras is a university that was founded in 1959 by the Indian government with the assistance of the West German government. The NIRF Ranking has ranked IIT Madras as India's Best Engineering Institute for the past three years in a row.

IIT Delhi In terms of engineering institutes in India, IIT Delhi ranks second among the finest. The institute is called the College of Engineering and Technology. The name IIT was given to the institute in 1963. The institute is situated in the heart of the national capital and has a beautiful campus.

IIT Bombay The second-oldest IIT in India, IIT Bombay was founded in 1958 and is located in Powai, Mumbai. Students can choose from a number of graduate programs offered at the institute. The institute is divided into 17 departments. Aside from that, there are 13 multidisciplinary centers and three outstanding schools.

IIT Kharagpur India's oldest technical institute is IIT Kharagpur. The institute was founded in 1951 in Kharagpur, West Bengal. There are 19 departments at the institute. Furthermore, there are eight multidisciplinary centers, thirteen schools of excellence, and 25 divisions of research. IIT Kharagpur has a large library.

IIT Roorkee Originally, IIT Roorkee was known as the University of Roorkee and Thomason College of Civil Engineering. It was founded in the year 1847. With 21 academic departments offering 11 undergraduate programs, one integrated dual degree program, and 61 postgraduate programs, it was designated India's sixth IIT in 2001.

IIT Guwahati IIT Guwahati was founded in 1993. This makes it India's sixth-oldest IIT. Located on the Brahmaputra River's northern bank, IIT Guwahati is situated near the city's airport. Including 11 academic departments and ten research centers, the institute is home to 215 faculty members and 300 support staff. As one of India's top ten IITs, the institute has quickly risen to prominence.

IIT Hyderabad IIT Hyderabad was founded in 2008 in Telangana's Sangareddy region, and it has earned recognition for its academic reputation, research, and proximity to the country's major IT hub. The Institute comprises 14 academic departments that offer Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses in nine fields, as well as 285 B. Tech degree spots.

IIT Dhanbad The Indian Institute of Technology, Dhanbad is a public technical institution in Dhanbad, India, with a main campus of 218 acres. IIT (ISM) is a Nationally Significant Institute with 18 academic departments that offer programs in Engineering, Applied Sciences, Humanities and Social Sciences, and Management. It used to be called the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad.

IIT Indore IIT Indore is one of the eight new Indian Institutes of Technology, having been founded in 2009. The most lucrative domestic deal was INR 56 LPA, while the most lucrative overseas package was INR 57 crore per annum.