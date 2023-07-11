Haryana: Amid Heavy Rains Kurukshetra University exams Postponed Till July 13

Heavy Rains in India | PTI

Incessant and heavy rains in the northern part of the country have led schools to be closed for a few days. Right from landslides in hilly states such as Himachal Pradesh to flooding and water logging causing congestion in numerous cities, including Delhi and Gurgaon, students have been affected the most with their studies.

Kurukshetra University exams postponed till July 13

Due to the heavy rains the Haryana education department in an circular orders Kurukshetra University exams to be postponed till July 13th, "Due to heavy rains, all the examinations of Kurukshetra University have been postponed till July 13."

Punjab

Schools in Punjab have been shut till July 13 due to the torrential rains. The re-appear examination for classes 5th and 8th has also been postponed. Delhi-NCR recorded the maximum rainfall in a single day in the last 41 years. Holidays have been declared in schools across Delhi, Noida, and Haryana.

Schools including in Delhi NCR, some districts in Kerala, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have been ordered shut in view of safety of Students and academicians.

