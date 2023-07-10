Schools in Punjab, Haryana To Remain Shut Amid Heavy Rains In North India

Representative Image |

Heavy Rains in the Northern India has flooded several areas in the region, after excessive rainfall inundated various parts of the country, educational places like schools and colleges have been ordered by the administration to shut for today, July 10. Schools including in Delhi NCR, some districts in Kerala, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh have been ordered shut in view of safety of Students and academicians.

Announcing the holiday in schools and colleges in Punjab, a statement by govt. said, "Amid heavy rains across Punjab since the last few days and multiple cases of flooding in and around Sutlej river, holiday have been announced in all schools, educational institutions etc. under Ludhiana."

The directorate of school education in Haryana has asked the deputy commissioners of the state to access the situation and take a call on the closure of schools. Schools in Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula have been ordered shut.

An order by DC Faridabad says, "All Government & Private Schools (including Play schools etc.) falling in Faridabad district are directed to remain closed tomorrow i.e. on July 10, 2023 in larger public interest & for safety and security of the students."

Meanwhile Schools in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh has been directed to shut all schools and institutions by the government today, July 10 due to the heavy rainfall and flash floods that have occurred at various places across the state.