Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 Released At exams.nta.ac.in

Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 has been made available for a number of positions by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. Candidates can get the admit card for the Recruitment Drive-2024 test for different vacancies in the Gujarat High Court, District Court, Industrial Courts, and Labour Courts from the official NTA Exams website at exams.nta.ac.in and ghcrec.ntaonline.in.
Exam Dates:
October 26, 2024
October 27, 2024
Shift Timings:
Shift 1: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM
Shift 2: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM
Shift 3: 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM
Exams for the positions of Driver, Court Manager, and Computer Operator will take place on October 26. Exams for Court Attendant, Deputy Section Officer, and Process Server/Bailiff will take place on October 27.
Vacancy Details:
Computer Operator - 148
Court Manager - 21
Driver - 34
Court Attendant - 208
Deputy Section Officer - 122
Process Server/Bailiff - 168
How to download the Gujarat High Court Admit card 2024:
Visit the official NTA exams website, Exams.nta.ac.in.
On the front page, click the Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 link.
Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.
Your admission card will appear on the screen after you click "submit."
Download the page and review the admission card.
Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.
According to the official announcement, each post will have a unique roll number and admit card. As a result, applicants who have submitted multiple applications must download the admit card for each position separately. Applicants can view further pertinent information on the NTA's official website.