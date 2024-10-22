Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 Released At exams.nta.ac.in

Representational pic

Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 has been made available for a number of positions by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. Candidates can get the admit card for the Recruitment Drive-2024 test for different vacancies in the Gujarat High Court, District Court, Industrial Courts, and Labour Courts from the official NTA Exams website at exams.nta.ac.in and ghcrec.ntaonline.in.

Exam Dates:

October 26, 2024

October 27, 2024

Shift Timings:

Shift 1: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Shift 2: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Shift 3: 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM

Exams for the positions of Driver, Court Manager, and Computer Operator will take place on October 26. Exams for Court Attendant, Deputy Section Officer, and Process Server/Bailiff will take place on October 27.

Vacancy Details:

Computer Operator - 148

Court Manager - 21

Driver - 34

Court Attendant - 208

Deputy Section Officer - 122

Process Server/Bailiff - 168

How to download the Gujarat High Court Admit card 2024:

Visit the official NTA exams website, Exams.nta.ac.in.

On the front page, click the Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 link.

Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Your admission card will appear on the screen after you click "submit."

Download the page and review the admission card.

Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

According to the official announcement, each post will have a unique roll number and admit card. As a result, applicants who have submitted multiple applications must download the admit card for each position separately. Applicants can view further pertinent information on the NTA's official website.