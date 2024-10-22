 Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 Released At exams.nta.ac.in
National Testing Agency has released the Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024. Candidates can get the admit card from the official NTA Exams website at exams.nta.ac.in and ghcrec.ntaonline.in.

Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 03:27 PM IST
Representational pic

Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 has been made available for a number of positions by the National Testing Agency, or NTA. Candidates can get the admit card for the Recruitment Drive-2024 test for different vacancies in the Gujarat High Court, District Court, Industrial Courts, and Labour Courts from the official NTA Exams website at exams.nta.ac.in and ghcrec.ntaonline.in

Exam Dates: 

October 26, 2024

October 27, 2024

Shift Timings:

Shift 1: 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Shift 2: 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Shift 3: 4:30 PM to 6:00 PM

Exams for the positions of Driver, Court Manager, and Computer Operator will take place on October 26. Exams for Court Attendant, Deputy Section Officer, and Process Server/Bailiff will take place on October 27.

Vacancy Details:

Computer Operator - 148

Court Manager - 21

Driver - 34

Court Attendant - 208

Deputy Section Officer - 122

Process Server/Bailiff - 168

How to download the Gujarat High Court Admit card 2024:

Visit the official NTA exams website, Exams.nta.ac.in.

On the front page, click the Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 link.

Candidates must input their login information on a new page that opens.

Your admission card will appear on the screen after you click "submit."

Download the page and review the admission card.

Save a hard copy of it in case you need it later.

According to the official announcement, each post will have a unique roll number and admit card. As a result, applicants who have submitted multiple applications must download the admit card for each position separately. Applicants can view further pertinent information on the NTA's official website.

Gujarat High Court Admit Card 2024 Released At exams.nta.ac.in

