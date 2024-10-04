 Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: 3,306 Vacancies Announced; Apply For Group C & D Positions Here
Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2024: 3,306 Vacancies Announced; Apply For Group C & D Positions Here

A total of 3,306 vacancies are available. Candidates can apply through the official website. The selection process includes an offline written exam, followed by typing, stenography, and driving tests, as applicable.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Friday, October 04, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
Allahabad High Court | Wikimedia Commons

The High Court of Judicature at Allahabad will start the registration process for Group C and D positions on October 4, 2024. Interested candidates can find the application link on the official Allahabad High Court website at allahabadhighcourt.in and also at exams.nta.ac.in/AHCRE/.

The deadline to apply is October 24, 2024, with a total of 3,306 positions available.

Vacancy Details

District Court/Stenographer: 583 posts

District Court/Category 'C'/Clerical Cadre: 1,054 posts

District Court/Drivers (Driver Category 'C'/Grade-IV): 30 posts

District Court/Group 'D': 1,639 posts

How to Apply
To apply, candidates should:

Visit the Allahabad High Court website at allahabadhighcourt.in.

Click on the Group C or Group D post link on the homepage.

Enter the required registration details and submit.

Log in to the account.

Complete the application form and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy for future reference.

article-image

Application Fee
The application fee varies by post. Candidates may apply for multiple positions, but must submit separate applications and fees for each.

Selection Process
Selection will be based on an offline written examination conducted on O.M.R. sheets, followed by a Hindi/English computer typing test, a stenography test in Hindi/English, and a technical driving test where applicable.

