 SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1497 Vacancies By October 4; Deadline Closing Soon!
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationSBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1497 Vacancies By October 4; Deadline Closing Soon!

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1497 Vacancies By October 4; Deadline Closing Soon!

In order for their application to be considered for the online written test, shortlisting, or interview, candidates must upload all necessary documents.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
article-image
SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 | SBI

The SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 registration period will end on October 4, 2024, according to State Bank of India. The direct application link for Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager positions may be found on SBI's official website, sbi.co.in, for interested candidates.

The organisation will fill 1497 vacancies for Specialist Officers with the help of this recruitment effort. In order for their application to be considered for the online written test, shortlisting, or interview, candidates must upload all necessary documents (resume, ID proof, age proof, caste certificate (if applicable), PwBD certificate (if applicable), educational qualification, other qualifications, experience, etc.).

Vacancy details:

Deputy Manager (Systems):

FPJ Shorts
Rape Accused Choreographer Jani Master Gets Interim Bail By Telangana Court To Attend National Awards Ceremony
Rape Accused Choreographer Jani Master Gets Interim Bail By Telangana Court To Attend National Awards Ceremony
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Setback For BJP As Leader Ashok Tanwar Rejoins Congress In Presence Of Rahul Gandhi In Mahendergarh (VIDEO)
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Setback For BJP As Leader Ashok Tanwar Rejoins Congress In Presence Of Rahul Gandhi In Mahendergarh (VIDEO)
ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre Is Inviting Applications For Various Posts; Apply By 9 October! Details Available Here
ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre Is Inviting Applications For Various Posts; Apply By 9 October! Details Available Here
Jharkhand JSSC Recruitment: Hiring Begins For 454 Vacancies; Here's How You Can Apply
Jharkhand JSSC Recruitment: Hiring Begins For 454 Vacancies; Here's How You Can Apply

-Project Management & Delivery: 187 posts

-Infra Support & Cloud Operations: 412 posts

Read Also
SBI PO Notification 2024: Probationary Officers Recruitment Notification To Be Out Soon, Check Here
article-image

-Networking Operations: 80 posts

-IT Architect: 27 posts

-Information Security: 7 posts

Assistant Manager (System): 784 posts

How to apply?

-Go to sbi.co.in, the official SBI website.
-Select the careers option from the homepage.
-A new page will popup where candidates must click on the SBI SCO link.
-There will be a drop-down window that appears with the link to apply online.
-Click it to sign up for an account.
-After that, complete the application and upload the necessary files.
-Complete the application fee payment.
-Press the submit button to download the page.
-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Application fees

For General, OBC, and EWS candidates, the application fee is ₹750/—; for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, there are no fees or notification charges. Payment can be done with a Debit or credit Card, Internet Banking, etc.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre Is Inviting Applications For Various Posts; Apply By 9 October!...

ISRO's Human Space Flight Centre Is Inviting Applications For Various Posts; Apply By 9 October!...

Jharkhand JSSC Recruitment: Hiring Begins For 454 Vacancies; Here's How You Can Apply

Jharkhand JSSC Recruitment: Hiring Begins For 454 Vacancies; Here's How You Can Apply

Viral: IIT Bombay Professor Wears 'Torn Socks' At 5-Star Hotel Event In Delhi; Here's His Response

Viral: IIT Bombay Professor Wears 'Torn Socks' At 5-Star Hotel Event In Delhi; Here's His Response

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1497 Vacancies By October 4; Deadline Closing Soon!

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1497 Vacancies By October 4; Deadline Closing Soon!

MAH CET 2024 Registration Deadline Extended For Non-CAP Programmes; Check Details Here

MAH CET 2024 Registration Deadline Extended For Non-CAP Programmes; Check Details Here