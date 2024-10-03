SBI SCO Recruitment 2024: Apply For 1497 Vacancies By October 4; Deadline Closing Soon!

SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 | SBI

The SBI SCO Recruitment 2024 registration period will end on October 4, 2024, according to State Bank of India. The direct application link for Deputy Manager and Assistant Manager positions may be found on SBI's official website, sbi.co.in, for interested candidates.

The organisation will fill 1497 vacancies for Specialist Officers with the help of this recruitment effort. In order for their application to be considered for the online written test, shortlisting, or interview, candidates must upload all necessary documents (resume, ID proof, age proof, caste certificate (if applicable), PwBD certificate (if applicable), educational qualification, other qualifications, experience, etc.).

Vacancy details:

Deputy Manager (Systems):

-Project Management & Delivery: 187 posts

-Infra Support & Cloud Operations: 412 posts

-Networking Operations: 80 posts

-IT Architect: 27 posts

-Information Security: 7 posts

Assistant Manager (System): 784 posts

How to apply?

-Go to sbi.co.in, the official SBI website.

-Select the careers option from the homepage.

-A new page will popup where candidates must click on the SBI SCO link.

-There will be a drop-down window that appears with the link to apply online.

-Click it to sign up for an account.

-After that, complete the application and upload the necessary files.

-Complete the application fee payment.

-Press the submit button to download the page.

-For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Application fees



For General, OBC, and EWS candidates, the application fee is ₹750/—; for SC, ST, and PwBD candidates, there are no fees or notification charges. Payment can be done with a Debit or credit Card, Internet Banking, etc.