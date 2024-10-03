Gujarat GPSC Recruitment 2024: Last Day To Apply For 34 Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) Posts Today!

The Gujarat Public Service Commission | (GPSC)

The Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) is inviting online applications for the position of Assistant Engineer (Mechanical), Class-II. The application period is from September 18, 2024, at 1:00 PM to October 3, 2024, at 11:59 PM, which means, today is the last day for the candidates to apply for these vacancies, if they are interested.

There are a total of 34 posts available. Interested candidates should visit the "Notice Board" or the official website of the Commission at gpsc-ojas.gujarat.gov.in.

Vacancy Details |

How To Apply?

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form. The documents uploaded must be valid and credible.

Application Fees

Candidates of General (Unreserved) category have to pay Rs. 100/- + applicable postal charges or in case of Online Payment, Rs. 100/- + Service charges as Application Fees. While Candidates belonging to reserved categories and Economically Weaker Section of Gujarat State, Ex-serviceman and Person with Disability have not to pay application fees. While candidates of reserved category of other states have to pay application fees.

"Candidates shall carefully read Advertisement Number and Name of post before applying online. Candidate shall confirm the application only after verifying the details filled in the application form," read the official notification.

"Any request or representation to correct any error or submission in the confirmed online application or information filled in by the candidate shall not be accepted. In the case of more than one online application made by the candidate, only the latest confirmed application will be considered by the Commission. For candidates belonging to the unreserved category, the last confirmed application with fees will be considered by the commission," it added.

Tentative month for P.T: January 2025

Tentative month for P.T Result: April 2025

Tentative month for Interview: June 2025

The final result will be published 10 working days after the last date of the interview.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.