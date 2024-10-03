 UP Police Constable Exam Results 2024 To Be Announced Today At This Time; Details Here
Candidates can check their results on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in, using their registration number and date of birth. Successful candidates will move on to physical tests, document verification, and medical examinations.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 09:06 AM IST
The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPBPB) is expected to announce the results for the UP police constable recruitment exam 2024 today, October 3.

Candidates who took the written test can download their results from the official UPPBPB website at uppbpb.gov.in. The final answer key for the UP police constable exam will be released alongside the results.

To access the UP Police constable results, applicants need to enter their login details, which include their registration number and date of birth.

Candidates who pass the written exam will proceed to physical tests, which consist of the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), followed by document verification and medical examinations.

Around 48 lakh candidates applied for the UP Police Constable written examination in 2024. In the first phase, 28.91 lakh registered, while 19.26 lakh appeared for the second phase.

The written exam was held in two phases: the first on August 23, 24, and 25, and the second on August 30 and 31, 2024. The tests took place in two shifts: the first from 10 AM to 12 PM and the second from 3 PM to 5 PM, across 1,174 exam centers in 67 districts.

Video: UP Constable Confesses Of 2-3 Suicide Attempts After Losing ₹15 Lakh On Online Gaming Apps;...
UP Police Constable Final Answer Key 2024

The provisional answer key for each exam day was released separately, and candidates could raise objections until September 19, 2024. The final answer key will be updated based on these objections. UPPBPB will review the feedback provided by candidates, and if valid, the final answer keys will be revised and used to calculate the results.

