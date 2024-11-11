GSSSB CCE Revised Result 2024 Out @gsssb.gov.in; Here's How To Check Result

On its official website, the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has published the updated results for the Group A and B GSSSB Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) as of November 9, 2024. Examinees who took the test between April 1 and May 8, 2024, can now check their updated results.

This test was conducted to find applicants for 4,304 open positions, including office assistant, head clerk, junior clerk, senior clerk, and others.

Exam format:

For Class III positions in Groups A and B, the GSSSB used a computer-based test format to administer the GSSSB CCE 2024.

How to check the GSSSB Combined Competitive Exam 2024:

Step 1: Visit gsssb.gov.in, the Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board's official website.

Step 2: Click the "Advertisement No.: 212/R02324, Important Announcement regarding Normalised Marks of Combined Competitive Examination" link.

Step 3: PDF with information will open when you click.

Step 4: Using your roll number, you can see how many questions were dropped across all shifts and how your marks were normalised.

Step 5: Sign in and download the result.

Step 6: Save your 2024 GSSSB CCE Result for further use.



Selection process:

A preliminary exam, a main exam, and document verification are all part of the selection process. Candidates can move on to the GSSSB CCE Main Exam 2024 if they pass the preliminary exam.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website to be updated with the exam.