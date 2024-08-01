GSSSB Forest Guard Exam 2024 results: How To Check?

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

The Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has announced the results of the GSSSB Forest Guard Exam 2024. Candidates who appeared for the recruitment examination can now check and download their results from the official website at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

A total of 6588 candidates have qualified the written examination and will proceed to the Physical test round. This round will be held to fill 832 vacant positions. The selection procedure consists of five stages: written exam, physical measurement test (PMT), physical efficiency test (PET), document verification, and medical examination.

How to Check Your Results:

1. Visit the official website at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in

2. Click on the 'Latest Updates' section on the homepage

3. Search for the link mentioning the list of qualified candidates for the physical ability test

4. Download the PDF file and search for your name or roll number using CTRL+F

The GSSSB will soon announce the details of the Physical Test round on the official website at gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

This year, the Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board administered the Forest Guard Exam in the CBT mode from 8 to 27 February.

With the recruitment examination, the Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB) aims to fill 823 Forest Guards (Vanrakshak) positions.

The board released the GSSSB revised final answer key along with the response sheet earlier on July 16, for the candidates to calculate their estimated scores.