GPAT 2024 Results, Final Answer Key Declared; Check Here!

Pixabay

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT 2024) has been announced by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The official website, natboard.edu.in, will host the GPAT result link 2024. The GPAT score card 2024 will be good for use for three years. Starting on July 14, the official websites natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in will host the download link for the GPAT score card.

Final Answer Key



The GPAT final answer key has been released by the NBE in addition to the GPAT results 2024. The board stated that the final answer keys of GPAT-2024 have been prepared based on the inputs of the subject matter experts, after reviewing all of the challenges and objections raised by the candidates to the provisional answer keys and recorded responses of GPAT-2024 as published by NBEMS on June 14, 2024.

Three of the exam's questions were eliminated as per the final answer key. Thus, all the candidates who attempted those three questions will get full marks. It stated, "All candidates who appeared have received full marks (considered correct answers), regardless of whether they attempted these three questions or not."

How to check results?

-Visit [natboard.edu.in], the official GPAT website.

-Select the tab labelled "GPAT 2024 Result".

-Type in your security pin, password (birthdate), and application number.

-Select "View Result" after clicking "Sign In".

-Obtaining the GPAT 2024 Scorecard in Step 5.

GPAT is a means of determining eligibility for postgraduate pharmacy programmes and providing scholarships for MPharm programmes