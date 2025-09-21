 'Govt To Introduce Skill-Based Learning In Class 11 & 12 Curriculum': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the govt plans to introduce skill-based learning in Classes 11 and 12, in line with NEP 2020. Speaking at IIT Madras, he stressed the need for a paradigm shift from degree-focused education to competency. He added skill education would also extend from Class 6 onwards, making it a formal part of schooling.

Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
'Govt To Introduce Skill-Based Learning In Class 11 & 12 Curriculum': Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Chennai: The Government is considering to add skill based learning be incorporated in the curriculum of Class 11 and 12 as per the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said here on Sunday.

The Union education minister said there has to be a paradigm shift in learning methodology at the appropriate level and the National Education Policy 2020 was recommending it.

"We are on the job to introduce skill based curriculum of Class 11 and 12," he said, at an event at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras here.

Elaborating about the concept of including skill based learning in the curriculum, Pradhan said the earlier education system was certificate and degree focused.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi rightly said we need degree and certification but we need to make the students competent also," he said at the Dakshinapatha Summit 2025 at IIT Madras.

"One of the primary recommendation of the NEP 2020 is skill based education," he said.

Pradhan said his Ministry was also working on introducing skill based learning even from Class 6 onwards. "Previously, skill based learning was optional. Skill based education was a selective. But henceforth skill will be a formal part of education as a subject," he said.

