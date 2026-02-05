CTET Admit Card 2026 OUT At ctet.nic.in; Direct Link Here

CBSE CTET Admit Card 2026: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Admit Card 2026 has been made available on the CTET website, ctet.nic.in, by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). One of the most important documents for students taking the test is their hall pass. Applicants will not be permitted to enter the testing location without the admission card.

CBSE CTET 2026: Exam dates

Exam Dates: February 7 and February 8, 2026

Shift 1: 9.30 a.m. to 12 noon

Shift 2: 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

CTET Admit Card 2026: How to download?

Step 1: Go to ctet.nic.in, CTET's official website.

Step 2: Select the CTET Admit Card 2026 link from the homepage.

Step 3: Following this, a new page will appear where candidates can provide their login information before submitting.

Step 4: The device will display the CBSE CTET 2026 admission card.

Step 5: Get the CTET Admit Card 2026 by downloading it, then print it out for your records.

Direct link to download admit card

CBSE CTET 2026: Exam pattern

The CBSE CTET 2026 exam will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs)

Each question carries one mark, making a total of 150 marks

The duration of the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers

The paper will test reading comprehension, subject knowledge and teaching aptitude

Special emphasis will be given to Child Development and Pedagogy

CBSE CTET Exam 2026: Passing marks

To be eligible for CTET 2026, candidates in the General category must receive at least 60%, or 90 points out of 150. Applicants who are SC, ST, OBC, or PwD must receive at least 55% of the possible points (82 out of 150).