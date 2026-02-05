Mainpuri Shocker: Female Teacher Allegedly Harassed, Attacked & Lips Cut Off By Class 12 Student; Police Probe On

Manipur, Uttar Pradesh: A disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri district has sent shockwaves through the local community after a female teacher was brutally attacked in broad daylight by a Class 12 student. The incident took place in the Sadar Kotwali area, where the teacher was ambushed while on her way to conduct a private tuition class.

According to police and local sources, the student allegedly ambushed the teacher on the road, blocked her path, and, after a brief argument, attacked her with a sharp weapon, cutting off both her lips. The sudden assault left the woman severely injured and bleeding, while the accused fled the scene immediately after the attack.

The injured teacher was first taken to the district hospital and later referred to Agra for advanced medical treatment. Her condition is reported to be critical.

CCTV footage surfaces

CCTV footage of the incident has since surfaced, capturing the moments leading up to the attack. The visuals show the student stopping the teacher and forcibly restraining her before launching the assault. The footage has triggered widespread outrage on social media, with many questioning how earlier complaints of harassment were allegedly ignored.

A user on X, identified as Aarav, shared the CCTV clip and alleged that the student had been harassing and stalking the teacher for a long period despite her changing schools, routes and even after complaints were raised by her family. In his post, he questioned the police response and demanded immediate arrest, strict action under relevant laws and fast-track justice in the case.

FIR details

Responding to the online outcry, Mainpuri police confirmed that an FIR has been registered at the local police station under relevant sections of the law. “In the referenced case, an FIR has been registered and further legal proceedings are underway,” the police said in an official statement.

Police sources said the case was registered based on a complaint filed by the teacher’s brother. An investigation has been launched and efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused, who is currently absconding.

Allegations of repeated harassment

According to the media reports, preliminary information suggests that the student had allegedly molested and harassed the teacher earlier at the school where she was previously employed. After complaints from the teacher’s family, his behaviour reportedly improved for a short period before resuming. Distressed by the continued harassment, the teacher left the school and joined another institution. However, the student allegedly continued to stalk her there as well.

On the day of the attack, when the teacher strongly objected to his behaviour, the situation escalated into violence, police sources said.

The incident has reignited concerns over women’s safety and the need for timely action in cases of stalking and harassment, particularly when early warning signs are reported but not adequately addressed.