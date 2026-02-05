 Gujarat: Shree Rajput Karni Sena Threatens Protests Over Controversial UGC Regulation
PTIUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Gujarat: Shree Rajput Karni Sena Threatens Protests Over Controversial UGC Regulation | File Photo

Gandhinagar: The Shree Rajput Karni Sena (SRKS) on Wednesday warned of launching protests across Gujarat for the withdrawal of the controversial UGC regulation in the interest of general category students.

SRKS national president Mahipal Singh Makrana emphasised that the organisation is not against any particular political party or caste.

"Around 95 per cent of people from the general category supported the BJP. Though I support the BJP, I am against the regulation, which mandates a declaration not to misbehave with students from backward castes. This means students from higher castes are considered criminals on the first day of admission," he told reporters.

The Supreme Court stayed a recent University Grants Commission (UGC) regulation after various pleas were filed contending that the Commission adopted a non-inclusionary definition of caste-based discrimination and excluded certain categories from institutional protection.

article-image

Makrana said if the government fails to take corrective steps by March, the party that came to power with the support of general category voters may face serious consequences in the future.

He said many children from communities like Patidar, Kshatriya, Brahman, and Vaishya are studying in Gujarat, and we are fighting for them.

He claimed the regulation also poses a threat to the dignity and safety of women.

"If a female student declines a proposal from a boy belonging to another caste, he could misuse the law by filing a complaint alleging discrimination. As a result, the girl could be expelled and may even face imprisonment," Makrana added.

