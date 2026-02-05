IIT Bombay releases UCEED Part A Cutoff 2026 on uceed.iitb.ac.in; Check Link Here

IIT Bombay releases UCEED Cutoff 2026 on uceed.iitb.ac.in; Check Link Here

The Undergraduate Common Entrance Examination for Design (UCEED) Part A cut-off for 2026 has been released by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay today, February 5, 2026. Candidates can check out the cutoff on the official websites, ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. The cutoff marks can be checked without login information.

The cutoff is announced for candidates who took the UCEED 2026 entrance exam on January 18, 2026, for admission to Bachelor of Design programs.

Direct Link to Check Here

What is the UCEED Part A Cutoff?

Mean Deviation : 70.86

Standard Deviation: 25.77

How does IIT Bombay calculate the cutoff?

The Part A cutoff is determined using a standard formula announced by IIT Bombay. The cutoff score (δ) is calculated as follows:

δ = μ + (σ / 2)

Here, μ represents the average marks of all candidates, and σ signifies the standard deviation of marks obtained in Part A. All values are rounded off to two decimals. Fair shortlisting of candidates is done based on this formula.

What Happens After the 2026 UCEED Cutoff?

IIT Bombay will announce the UCEED 2026 results on March 6, 2026, following the release of the UCEED 2026 cutoff. Applicants will now be qualified to take part in UCEED 2026 counselling, which is set to start on April 21, 2026 (Round 1). The candidates who have been shortlisted will be able to take part in the counselling process. Merit rank, preferences, and seat availability will determine admission to BDes programs at participating IITs.

IIT Bombay UCEED 2026: Check Important Dates Here

Start date for Online Registration: October 01, 2025 (01:00 PM)

Last date for Online Registration with regular fee: October 31, 2025

Last date for Online Registration with a late fee: November 07, 2025 (up to November 10, 2025, 05:00 PM as per portal closure)

Start date for Admit Card downloading: January 02, 2026 (01:00 PM)

Last date for rectification of discrepancies in the Admit Card: January 08, 2026 (05:00 PM)

UCEED 2026 Examination: January 18, 2026 (Sunday)

Time: 09:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

Release of Draft Answer Key and candidates’ response for Part A: January 20, 2026

Last date for uploading comments on Draft Answer Key: January 22, 2026 (05:00 PM)

Release of Final Answer Key for Part A: January 28, 2026 (05:00 PM)

Announcement of cut-off marks for Part A: February 05, 2026

Declaration of Results: March 06, 2026

Start date for Score Card downloading: March 10, 2026

It is recommended that candidates frequently visit the official UCEED website to view the cutoff PDF and any additional announcements pertaining to admission.