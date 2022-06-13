e-Paper Get App

Goa to implement NEP 2020 next year: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 13, 2022, 03:53 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Goa: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Monday that the New Education Policy 2020 will be adopted in Goa's higher education institutions, including professional colleges, starting next academic year.

After a meeting with officials from Goa's Higher Education Department, Sawant spoke to reporters.

"The meeting was about the New Education Policy and how the Higher Education department will implement it. The Higher Education team made a presentation today about the implementation," Sawant said.

"Holistically, it will be inclusive of all, including professional colleges. We have already started discussing. Next year, NEP will be implemented at the Higher Education level," Sawant said.

Some aspects of the NEP would be implemented in the state at the nursery, lower KG, and upper KG levels, according to Sawant, who also holds the Education Ministry post.

article-image

