Goa: Awareness programme on snake-bites held at Cotigao School

Canacona: The NGO Goenkar organised an awareness programme on snake-bites at the Government High School at Cotigao on Wednesday.

Goenkar in collaboration with Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, guided students on how to tackle snake bites.

The students were briefed on preventive measures and first-aid to manage snake bites.

Dr Freston Mark Sirus and Dr Veranda Lath from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, provided information on first aid during a snake bite and also gave a demonstration.

Benjamin Antao and Alex Carpenter, a snake rescuer suggested ways to catch snakes, while Aaron Fernandes provided information on venomous and non-venomous snakes.

Others present at the function included panch members of Cotigao Panchayat, NGO Goenkar President Jack Fernandes and Goenkar General Secretary Vikas Bhagat.

