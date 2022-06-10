e-Paper Get App

Goa: Awareness programme on snake-bites held at Cotigao School

Canacona: The NGO Goenkar organised an awareness programme on snake-bites at the Government High School at Cotigao on Wednesday.

The students were briefed on preventive measures and first-aid to manage snake bites.

Dr Freston Mark Sirus and Dr Veranda Lath from Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, provided information on first aid during a snake bite and also gave a demonstration.

Benjamin Antao and Alex Carpenter, a snake rescuer suggested ways to catch snakes, while Aaron Fernandes provided information on venomous and non-venomous snakes.

Others present at the function included panch members of Cotigao Panchayat, NGO Goenkar President Jack Fernandes and Goenkar General Secretary Vikas Bhagat.

