 Girl Escapes Child Marriage, Tops Intermediate Exams in Andhra Pradesh
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationGirl Escapes Child Marriage, Tops Intermediate Exams in Andhra Pradesh

Girl Escapes Child Marriage, Tops Intermediate Exams in Andhra Pradesh

Nirmala said she dreams of becoming an IPS officer to fight against child marriages and help girls like herself achieve their dreams.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, April 13, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
article-image
Representative image | AFP

A girl named S Nirmala in Andhra Pradesh has achieved something remarkable. Despite facing the threat of child marriage, she didn't give up on her education. 

This year, she topped the intermediate board exams, scoring an impressive 421 out of 440 marks.

As reported by Times Of India, Nirmala, who comes from Pedda Harivanam in Kurnool district's Adoni mandal, had already performed well in her SSC exams last year, securing 537 marks. However, her parents, facing financial difficulties and having married off her three sisters, wanted to end her education and marry her off too.

Read Also
Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: Meet The Toppers
article-image

But Nirmala was determined to continue her studies. She reached out to YSRCP legislator Y Saiprasad Reddy for help during his "Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam" program. Moved by her story, Reddy alerted the district collector G Srujana, who intervened to stop Nirmala's forced marriage.

With the district administration's support, Nirmala was enrolled in Kasturba Gandhi Balikala Vidyalaya at Aspari. Her hard work paid off as she topped this year's intermediate exams.

Speaking to TOI, Nirmala said she dreams of becoming an IPS officer to fight against child marriages and help girls like herself achieve their dreams. Saiprasad Reddy believes Nirmala's success is a testament to the government's efforts to empower girls through education under Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Girl Escapes Child Marriage, Tops Intermediate Exams in Andhra Pradesh

Girl Escapes Child Marriage, Tops Intermediate Exams in Andhra Pradesh

UPSC NDA, NA 2024 Admit Card Out At upsc.gov.in, Know How to Download

UPSC NDA, NA 2024 Admit Card Out At upsc.gov.in, Know How to Download

ICAR AIEEA PG 2024 Registration Starts, Apply Till May 11 on exams.nta.ac.in

ICAR AIEEA PG 2024 Registration Starts, Apply Till May 11 on exams.nta.ac.in

Harvard University & The California Institute Of Technology To Reintroduce SAT And ACT Requirements...

Harvard University & The California Institute Of Technology To Reintroduce SAT And ACT Requirements...

Pen To Paper: Ageing - A Captivating Journey of Joy and Suffering Unveiled

Pen To Paper: Ageing - A Captivating Journey of Joy and Suffering Unveiled