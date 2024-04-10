Karnataka 2nd PUC Results 2024: Meet The Toppers | Representational Pic

The results of the second Pre-University Examination (PUC) 2024 were made public by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) today, April 10. Comparing this year to last, there has been a noticeable increase in the pass %. Compared to the 74.67% success rate from the previous year, 81.15% of students passed the exam this year.

Meet the toppers

Both the overall and the Science stream toppers this year are Vidyalakshmi. Her Class 12 total marks was 598.



Medha D, Kavitha B V, and Vedant Jnyanuba Navi are this year's top performers in the arts. They all received 596 marks in the Karnataka PUC 2 test.

The sole Commerce topper is Gnanavi M. She received a 597 marks.

Dakshina Kannada leads all Karnataka districts with a pass rate of 97.37, followed by Udupi at 96.80%, Vijayapura at 94.89%, Uttara Kannada at 92.51%, and Kodagu at 92.13%.

Grading System

A grading system on a range of 1 to 10 based on the student's performance has also been established by the board. Students who receive scores in the range of 92 to 100 will receive a maximum grade of 10. Grade 9 will be given to those who score between 83 and 91. In the same way, pupils who score between 75 and 82 will receive grades 8 through 67–74 through 7, 59–66 through 6, 51–58 through 5, 41–50 through 4, and 35–40 through 3.

The state-wide KSEAB Class 12 test took place between March 1 and March 22, 2024. The assessment procedure ran through March 25, 2024. On all exam days, there was only one shift that ran from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. Interested candidates may visit the KSEAB website for additional pertinent information.