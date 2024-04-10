KSEAB 2nd PUC Results Declared, Pass Percentage 81.15%

AIIMS Releases Results For Common Recruitment Exam 2023, Know How To Check Here! | Photo: Representative Image

On April 10, 2024, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board released the Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024. Those who appeared in the Karnataka 2nd PUC can check their results after 11 a.m. on the official Karnataka Results website, karresults.nic.in.

This year, the overall pass rate is 81.15%. 6.98 lakh students took the exam in total, of whom 3.3 lakh boys and 3.6 lakh girls passed the Karnataka PUC 2 exam.

The pass percentage for Arts stream stands at 68.36%, Commerce at 80.94% and Science at 89.96%.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 74.67%. Thus, there has been an increase in the overall pass percentage this year.

Board representatives held a news conference to announce the Karnataka Class 12 results.

Read Also KSEAB To Release Second PUC Result Today, Check Time And Other Details

Eligibility Criteria

In order to pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC test, a candidate must receive at least 35% of the possible points. Candidates can use the instructions below to view the results.



How to check the Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024?



1) Go to karresults.nic.in, the official Karnataka Results website.



2) Select the link labelled Karnataka PUC 2 Result 2024 that appears on the homepage.



3) Candidates will be prompted to provide the necessary information on a new page that opens.



4) Once you click submit, the screen will show your result.



5) Examine the outcome and save the document.



6) For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

Approximately 7 lakh applicants took the test this year. The dates of the Karnataka 12th examination were March 1, 2024, through March 22, 2024. The test started with papers in Arabic and Kannada and ended with one in Hindi. Three hours were allotted for the KSEAB PUC 2 exam. Every day, the exam was held in a single shift from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm.