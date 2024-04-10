KSEAB To Release Second PUC Result Today, Check Time And Other Details | Representative Image

Today, April 10, the results of the Class 12 final exam or the Second PUC will be released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). At 11 am, the karresults.nic.in direct link to view scores will become live.

Following a press conference scheduled for 10 am to reveal the Karnataka PUC 2 result, students can get their scores from the board's website.

To pass the test, students must score at least 33%. Candidates who only miss this requirement can be promoted with the use of grace marks, which instructors and professors may only allow up to 5% of the total. Pupils who fall short of the required minimum score will be required to take the compartment tests. A student will have to retake the course if they fail every topic.

How to check?



Students must select the topic combination or stream name and log in using their KSEAB registration numbers in order to view their board exam results online.

1) Visit karresults.nic.in, the official website of the KSEAB.



2) After the link is activated, search for and click on the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024" on the homepage.



3) Choose the topic combination or stream (such as Science/Arts/Commerce) and enter the KSEAB registration number in the new window that appears. Next, select "Submit."



4) A new screen will display the second PUC result.



5) Download the page and review all the information.

The second PUC exam for Karnataka was held this year from March 1 to March 23. Approximately 7 lakh students were able to take the exam at 1,124 locations throughout the state. Single shifts of the exam were place from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm.