Chandigarh Releases NMMS Scholarship Result, Check Here!

The results of the National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) Chandigarh 2023 have been released by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). On the official website, scertchd.edu.in, test-takers can view their roll number results and the list of selected students.

85 students in all have been chosen to participate in the scholarship programme. The student's name, roll number, father's name, category, gender, handicap, MAT and SAT scores, and total score are all listed.

How to download?



1) Visit scertchd.edu.in, the official website.

2) Select results after selecting the announcements tab.

3) Select the "National Means cum Merit Scholarship Scheme Examination Result-2023" link at this point.

4) Click on the result by roll number or the list of chosen students.

5) There will be a PDF on the screen.

6) Save the PDF after downloading it for later use.

On November 8, the NMMS Chandigarh exam was held in order to give 85 scholarships to eligible students. The exam consisted of two papers: the Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) and the Mental Ability Test (MAT). Ninety questions totaling one mark were on each paper.