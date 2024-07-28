GATE 2025 Registrations Begins August 24; Exam From February 1

GATE 2025 |

GATE 2025 Registrations: The registration process for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) will begin on August 24 and run until September 26. Once the registration window opens, candidates will be able to access the application form on the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Important Documents Required for Application

A high-quality photograph of the candidate

A high-quality image of the candidate's signature

Scanned copies of the following documents (if applicable):

Category (SC, ST) certificate (in PDF format)

PwD Certificate (in PDF format)

Certificate of Dyslexia (in PDF format)

A scanned copy of a valid photo identity document (preferably Aadhar-UID, or alternatively Passport, PAN Card, or Voter ID)

The photo ID must contain

Candidate's name

Date of birth

Unique photo ID number

GATE Score

The dates of the GATE 2025 exam are scheduled for February 1, 2, 15, and 16. On all these days, there will be examinations in the afternoon and forenoon sessions. The GATE 2025 exam will be administered via computer-based testing (CBT). There will be thirty exam papers in total for GATE 2025. Only English will be used on the test papers. Candidates may choose to take one or both of the permitted two-paper combinations of tests.

In 2025, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee will host the GATE exam. On behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB)-GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, IISc and seven IITs—IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee—conduct this examination in tandem.

Read Also Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission JMLCCE 2023 Exam NOT Tomorrow! New Dates To Released Soon

In order to pursue admission to Masters' programs and doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities, as well as in relevant branches of these fields, candidates must pass the GATE 2025 exam in order to be considered for financial assistance from the Ministry of Education (MoE) and other government agencies. The candidates' GATE scores will be valid for three years following the date of the results announcement. Certain colleges and institutions also take the GATE score into account when admitting students to postgraduate programs without MoE scholarships. The GATE score is also being used for hiring by a number of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).

About GATE

GATE is a national-level examination that assesses candidates’ comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities.

For more details, the candidates can visit GATE 2025 website, i.e., https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/