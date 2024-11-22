GATE 2025 Application Correction Facility For PwD Candidates Ends Today At gate2025.iitr.ac.in; Check Details

GATE 2025 | Official Website

The GATE 2025 application form correction window for PwD applicants will close on November 22, 2024, at the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee. To make the required modifications to their GATE application form, registered applicants can go to the GOAPS site at gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

Exam date and time:

GATE will be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. There will be thirty separate CBT-formatted test papers in each three-hour exam. The tests will be administered daily in two shifts: from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Application correction fees:

Change of Name/Date of Birth/Choice of examination cities/change of existing paper/adding second paper/change of gender to female: INR 500

Change from female to any other gender: INR 500 + INR 900 = INR 1400 (for all other candidates)

Change of category to SC/ST: INR 500

Change of category from any SC/ST to any other: INR 500 (for female or PWD candidates) INR 500 + INR 900 = INR 1400 (for all other candidates)

Change from Non-PWD/Dyslexic to PWD/Dyslexic: INR 500

Change from PWD/Dyslexic to Non-PWD/Dyslexic: INR 500 (for female or PWD candidates)

INR 500 + INR 900 = INR 1400 (for all other candidates)

Any other change in category (not mentioned above): INR 500

To change details of parents/guardians/correspondence address: No fee

To change college name/address/roll number or registration fees: No fee

How to make changes in application form:

Go to gate2025.iitr.ac.in, the official website for the GATE 2025 application form.

After clicking the link to apply online, enter your enrolment ID and password to log in.

Candidates will be taken to the application form status page after logging in.

Choose "Edit Paper" now and make the required adjustments.

After paying the application fees, send in the completed form.

Save a copy of the completed form and the payment receipt for future reference.

Exam pattern:

MCQs, MSQs, and NAT questions will all be part of the GATE 2025 question format. Multiple-choice questions have four alternative answers, and only one of them is right. In NAT questions, the answer must be input using a virtual keypad; in multiple-choice questions (MSQs), at least one of the four possible responses is correct.

