GATE 2023: Registration to close soon at gate.iitk.ac.in; here are steps to apply

GATE 2023: Registrations to close on September 30 at gate.iitk.ac.in; here are steps to apply |

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is going to close the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2023 application process on Friday, September 30. Candidates can apply for GATE 2023 before the deadline on the official website- gate.iitk.ac.in. The extended online application process last day is scheduled to be October 7.

When the candidates register for GATE 2023, they must submit important documents such as photograph, signature, category certificate, and valid photo identity.

Read Also NEET PG 2022 counselling: MCC round 1 seat allotment result to be out tomorrow

Here's how to apply for GATE 2023:

Open the official website – gate.iitk.ac.in. On the homepage select "Apply Online”. Key in the necessary details. Upload the required documents, scanned photograph, and scanned signature Pay the application fee and click on submit. Download the application form and get a hard copy for further use.

GATE 2023 will take place for 29 papers on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. GATE exam 2023 is for 100 marks- General Aptitude (GA) carrying 15 marks and the remaining paper will cover 85 marks. Students can also choose the two paper combinations from a list of combinations of papers.