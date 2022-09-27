West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Last list today at wbmcc.nic.in; know more here

Kolkata: The West Bengal Main Computerised Counselling (WBMCC) is going to declare the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Post Graduate (NEET PG 2022) last list today, September 27. Candidates can check it on the official website- wbmcc.nic.in. The final result will be released on September 30.
The provisional list was released yesterday, September 26. The choice-filling and locking process will be held between September 27 and September 29, 2022.
Here's how to check WBMCC NEET PG 2022 Counselling final list:
Open the official website- wbmcc.nic.in.
Select 'Final List' tab on the new page.
List including the name of shortlistinged candidates will be displayed on the screen.
Download 'Final list' and get a hard copy for further use.
The NEET PG counselling process is going to take place in two rounds- mop-up round and a physical stray vacancy round. In case of any further queries on WBMCC NEET PG 2022 counselling process, candidates can go to the website- wbmcc.nic.in.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)