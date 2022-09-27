e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNEET PG 2022 counselling: MCC round 1 seat allotment result to be out tomorrow

NEET PG 2022 counselling: MCC round 1 seat allotment result to be out tomorrow

The NEET PG 2022 counselling is being conducted in four rounds -- Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
NEET PG 2022 counselling: MCC round 1 seat allotment result to be out tomorrow |

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to announce the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET PG 2022 counselling tomorrow, September 28. Applicants who registered in the first phase of NEET PG counselling from September 15 to September 23 can check their status on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. MCC is going to declare the round 1 seat allotment result of Medical MD/ MS/ Diploma/ DNB NEET PG 2022 Counselling. Candidates who get selected in this round can report for admission in medical colleges. The reporting at colleges will take place from September 29 to October 4.

The NEET PG round 1 merit list will depend on the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window. NEET PG 2022 counselling is being conducted in four rounds -- Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round.

Read Also
West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Last list today at wbmcc.nic.in; know more here
article-image

Candidates, as per an MCC statement on NEET PG 2022 counselling, who wish to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 must report at the allotted college of round 1 and complete the admission formalities. During the process, the candidate has to give willingness for upgradation in the college, the MCC statement added. Each round of NEET PG 2022 counselling will have different rules.

Read Also
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Candidates express frustration on Twitter over seat matrix
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Well into offline schooling, students still in lockdown feels?

Well into offline schooling, students still in lockdown feels?

GATE 2023: Registration to close soon at gate.iitk.ac.in; here are steps to apply

GATE 2023: Registration to close soon at gate.iitk.ac.in; here are steps to apply

Ahmedabad: Gujarat University students attacked on hostel campus

Ahmedabad: Gujarat University students attacked on hostel campus

NEET PG 2022 counselling: MCC round 1 seat allotment result to be out tomorrow

NEET PG 2022 counselling: MCC round 1 seat allotment result to be out tomorrow

West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Last list today at wbmcc.nic.in; know more here

West Bengal NEET PG 2022 Counselling: Last list today at wbmcc.nic.in; know more here