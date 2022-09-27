NEET PG 2022 counselling: MCC round 1 seat allotment result to be out tomorrow |

New Delhi: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is going to announce the round 1 seat allotment result of NEET PG 2022 counselling tomorrow, September 28. Applicants who registered in the first phase of NEET PG counselling from September 15 to September 23 can check their status on the official website -- mcc.nic.in. MCC is going to declare the round 1 seat allotment result of Medical MD/ MS/ Diploma/ DNB NEET PG 2022 Counselling. Candidates who get selected in this round can report for admission in medical colleges. The reporting at colleges will take place from September 29 to October 4.

The NEET PG round 1 merit list will depend on the choices filled by the candidates during the registration window. NEET PG 2022 counselling is being conducted in four rounds -- Round 1, Round 2, Mop-Up Round, and Stray Vacancy Round.

Candidates, as per an MCC statement on NEET PG 2022 counselling, who wish to upgrade from Round 1 to Round 2 must report at the allotted college of round 1 and complete the admission formalities. During the process, the candidate has to give willingness for upgradation in the college, the MCC statement added. Each round of NEET PG 2022 counselling will have different rules.

