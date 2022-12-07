GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur releases guidelines for PWD candidates; read details here

Representational image |

Kanpur: The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released a list of guidelines for Persons with Disabilities (PWD) candidates, who have registered themselves for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering GATE 2023.

IIT Kanpur has released the guidelines on the official website - gate.iitk.ac.in. It is to be noted that candidates with benchmark disabilities will be given the facility of scribe/reader/lab assistant, if they have a disability of not less than 40% impairment, regardless of the type of one's disability.

The facility of scribe/reader/lab assistant will be available to people with benchmark disabilities in the categories of blindness, locomotor disability (both arms affected), and cerebral palsy, according to the official statement. Other candidates in this category who wish to use this facility must submit a certificate in accordance with Appendix-A in the GATE 2023 information brochure, according to the examination authorities.

Read Also GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur withdraws exam centres in these cities abroad

It will no longer be referred to as "extra time or additional time" but "compensatory time", which will not be less than 20 minutes per hour of examination for the ones who are availing a scribe. Additionally, candidates who have dyslexia will receive a scribe after submitting a copy of their dyslexia certificate.

Visually challenged candidates can contact GATE Institute representative for magnified question paper when they appear for GATE 2023 exam.

The administration has also warned applicants that they would not be granted scribe requests on the day of the exam.